Dec. 17, 2009
“Administrators look to fill budget gaps.” For years School District of Milton Business Manager Dianne Meyer could begin the early construction of the district budget process each year banking on the notion that increases in property values and student population would help to boost revenues enough to keep up with escalating costs. For the second straight year, Meyer said the district will be looking at ways to fill a more than $1 million gap between revenues and expenses. But unlike this current year’s budget when the district was able to fill a similar gap by not filling positions, asking principals to make cuts and moving money from the fund balance, Meyer said this year’s cuts will go much deeper and be difficult to prioritize.
“DNR impressed by new United Ethanol attitude.” When United Ethanol first presented its Odor Response Action plan at an October plan commission meeting, city officials were impressed with the change in the firm’s public attitude toward odor complaints.
Dec. 24, 2009
“Milton banks share history of independence.”
Recognizing the Bank of Milton’s 125th anniversary earlier this month, Wisconsin Bankers Association President and CEO Kurt Bauer made note that all three of the city’s banks have remained independent throughout their existence. They are the Bank of Milton, First Community Bank and Milton Savings Bank. .
“School district studies MECAS relocation.” As the School District of Milton’s lease agreement to house its alternative school in the former Burdick Building is set to expire, administrators have been exploring options for moving into a different facility.
Dec. 15, 1994
“Veto stands: City to rebid recycling contract.” Three weeks before the City of Milton is to begin recycling full bore, the city council decided to rebid its contract for curbside pickup of recyclables.
“Cameras to be installed on school buses.” The Milton School District Board of Education was updated on a plan to install video equipment on buses serving district students. Beginning in January, all Riteway buses will be equipped with a box located at the front of the bus. The box may or may not contain a video camera.
Dec. 22, 1994
“Council accepts Valley recycling bid.” The Milton City council voted to enter a one-year contract with Valley Sanitation to handle pickup of recyclables.
Dec. 11, 1969
Township taxes are going up. Property tax rates in Milton township will be going up despite a $40,000 appropriation from the township’s general fund to keep the total down, according to figures received this week from the township treasurer. The township’s rate for taxpayers in the Milton School District is above $100 for the first time to $101.33 per thousand assessed valuation.
Dec. 18, 1969
Private phones now in service. The private line telephone system started in 1967 by the Milton Telephone Company with an announced cost of $75,000 has virtually been completed.
City studies plan project. The hiring of a professional planner was recommended to the Milton city council by the plan commission but a decision was postponed because the council failed to master a quorum.
“Board hires four teachers.” The Milton area school district has evidently become a highly desirable teaching location. Some 70 applications were received for four teaching posts, which will open at the end of the semester Jan. 19.
Dec. 25, 1969
More business zoning. Milton may have most of its land along south Highway 26 zoned for business use if petitions coming before the city planning commission are approved.
Mike Barlass, Milton High School’s outstanding linebacker and tackle during the past season as well as the defending state and US heavyweight wrestling champion, was named second string offensive tackle on the United Press International all-state football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.