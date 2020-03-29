After the arrival of COVID-19, Kim Milligan, Janesville, mother of 10, said she, like everyone, noticed TP emptying from retail shelves. A neighbor gave her a 12-pack, saying: “now you have one roll for each member of your family.”
When gatherings were limited to 10 people, she said, she joked with her family that maybe two would have to move outside.
With children ages 2-19 living at home, Kim said in many ways, her everyday life prepared her to handle social distancing -- including “Safer at Home” strategies in place until April 24.
The Milligan children are homeschooled and, Kim said, her high school sweetheart and husband of 20 years, Mark, works from home. He tunes pianos and fixes musical instruments for individuals and school districts. Describing herself as well organized and thrifty, she stays at home, tending to overall management.
“We already purchase groceries in bulk, and make meals from scratch,” Kim said.
The family owns a 15-person van to transport people and supplies.
While her kids miss social activities and friends, she said, she has noticed positive activity in her community.
“People are home and have more time to focus on what really matters,” she said, adding members of her family often ride bikes through the neighborhood. They wave to friends from a distance, and leave supplies on the doorstep of a neighbor in isolation with underlying conditions. Neighbors making trips to the store call to see if her family needs supplies, Kim said. In the wake of an advancing health crisis, she said, she finds encouragement in those behaviors.
Big family always wanted
Growing up in Illinois, the couple always wanted a large family, Kim said.
“My mom was number 7 of 12 kids. I grew up with lots of family around,” she said.
Influenced, too, by a high school friend’s big family life, Kim said: “We thought that family was so fun.
“We were 18. We both had this ideal of what life would be like; full of family play,” Kim said, describing a certain shared naiveté.
“We weren’t thinking about the laundry and making meals,” she said.
Mark and Kim attended separate colleges for a year, and then Hogan, described by Kim as “our honeymoon baby,” was born.
As a family of six, they arrived in Wisconsin and moved into a home in Edgerton, where they grew by four more before moving to Janesville five years ago, Kim said.
Today the family, including Hogan, 19; Owen, 17; Leannora, 15; Nikao, 14; Abel, 12; Shiloh, 11, Geldan, 9; Willy, 7; Ian, 4 and Bennett, 2, live in a 2,200-square-foot, four-bedroom, two bathroom home.
Kim said she developed an interest in homeschooling early, learning from friends and family members about its freedom and flexibility.
She developed student curriculum using materials collected over the years through friends and catalogs, online resources and at the public library.
Organization and cooperation
Integrating school and home life allowed Kim to teach life skills along with academics, she said. With such a large family, being thrifty was a necessity. The children learned to cook, working with Kim in the kitchen, and cooperate through a buddy system.
Older kids help younger kids with everything from brushing their teeth to assigned household chores, Kim said.
While schoolwork is done throughout the home, she said much of the teaching is done in the dining room where there are bookshelves offering each child individualized space. For studying, there are quiet spaces in the basement, and the kids can study in their rooms, which, too, are shared space: the two girls in the family share a bedroom and the seven younger boys share another. The room is organized with bunk beds. The oldest, a high school graduate, has his own room.
A goal was to organize the home and study space with efficiency, Kim said, without losing its cozy appeal.
“So we can snuggle on the couch, but we can also read books there. We want to create a lifestyle of learning.”
Mornings begin with breakfast made by the day’s assigned cooks.
There is a marker board in the dining room where schoolwork assignments are written and the kids check them off upon completion.
Subjects are sometimes taught in units, which could run through the academic year. Last year, the family studied Antarctica. This year, it’s been World War II, Kim said.
When appropriate, students work together on assignments. This year, Kim said, the older kids have enjoyed science and writing classes together.
Younger kids also tackle subjects together, including history, reading and grammar. Five siblings, ranging from preschool to fifth-grade work together, but at different levels, so for World War II, Kim said, the youngest might be coloring pictures of soldiers while listening to war-related stories read aloud by older siblings.
Family management
As Kim described family life, words like “big” and “bulk” were often in her vocabulary.
The family does at least two loads of laundry each day. Kim shops at two grocery stores to find all she needs, typically spending about $500 a week on food. She is very thrifty when she shops and buys in bulk, she said, adding: “We order a pig or a cow for the freezer and we buy in bulk from area co-ops. I buy 50-pound bags of oats and we make granola and oatmeal. I buy big bags of rice and beans.
“We also eat a lot of grilled cheese and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
“Mark likes to make bread.”
Driving to lessons and activities also offers challenges. Today, some of the older kids have purchased cars of their own and can help with some of the driving.
With COVID-19 precautions in place, Kim said all lessons taken by the kids outside of the home have stopped, and those with jobs outside of the home have put those obligations on pause.
Otherwise, she said: “Things for us are pretty normal.
“We sometimes get on each other’s nerves, but that was an everyday thing. We have an acre of land so we can escape. The kids are pretty used to being around each other and they are friends to each other, but they all have their own friends, too.”
A shared activity among the children she said is working on a funny video to share online with family and friends.
‘God’s faithfulness gives me hope’
Today, Kim said, kids are disappointed that they don’t get to see their friends, but they have each other.
On the positive side, she said: “We’ve seen more of our neighbors than before. We have about 50 houses in our neighborhood and we see each other from a distance.
“In some ways, we see more community; people are coming together because life has been slowed down and they have more time to talk to each other. Right now, it’s scary, but some good things are still happening.”
Less face-to-face time with community and friends is hard, Kim said.
“It will be harder the longer we don’t get to do things with people,” she said.
To keep her family safe, Kim said, they continue to practice good hygiene.
“We have a lot of bathroom discussions. We have two bathrooms so we are always talking about being considerate and keeping the bathroom clean.
“We encourage washing hands more and we do more daily (household) cleaning. Under normal conditions, if we are sick, we step it up a notch. It’s really almost impossible to stop something at our house from spreading.
“When we get a cold, it hits everybody. We have tried to isolate people but we don’t have an extra spot, so we disinfect things and we take supplements and probiotics.”
In that way, COVID-19 offers new challenges, she said, but the family will find creative solutions.
Said Kim: “Our biggest challenge is my husband’s job. He has a non-essential job. It depends on how long this thing lasts, but right now he can’t go into people’s homes, so financially, things might get tighter. I tell the kids, you can’t waste food. Use less toilet paper.”
Kim recently miscarried a child, she said. The experience left her aware of the preciousness of life.
She said: “God’s faithfulness gives me hope. I am grateful about life, and seeing the good in things, looking for that silver lining.
“It is hard to learn how to serve people when you are not seeing them and seeing their needs. We have to find ways to be creative.
“I need to be mindful, proactive and intentional in everyday activities, but not fearful. I want my kids to not be fearful. So far, they just miss their friends.”
