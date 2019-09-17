The Gathering Place is a non-profit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. A sample of the upcoming activities are listed below. Also see www.gatheringplacemilton.com. To register for programs call 608-868-3500.
Rock County Senior Fair
Join us at the Rock County Senior Fair on Friday, September 20 at Holiday Inn Express in Janesville. The Gathering Place will be there from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Rock County Senior Fair is hosted by the Rock County Community Partnerships for Older Adults Committee (RCCPOA) and its member organizations who are dedicated to serving aging individuals, their families and caregivers and the community. This year’s theme is “Harvesting Good Health.”
Fishing Club Fish Fry
The Gathering Place Fishing Club invites members and friends of TGP to a fish fry on Wednesday, September 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the lower level of TGP. Bring a dessert to pass. Donations will be appreciated. The menu includes deep fried pan fish, baked beans and potato chips. Beverages include complimentary water and lemonade. Beer will also be available for purchase. If you have any questions, contact Dave at 868-3500. RSVP by Monday, Sept. 23.
Home Instead Job or Senior Care?
Home Instead Senior Care of Janesville can be there to take care of your loved ones when they need some extra help with: meals, grocery shopping, light housekeeping, rides to doctor offices and more. It can also be a business to help supplement your income. Mindy Ochs, the owner will be here on Thursday, September 26 at 1:30pm to not only give us information on what her business can do for your loved ones, but also to tell you what she can do to help supplement you own income. This is open to the public.
