Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 26F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.