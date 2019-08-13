School District of Milton students in 4K will be eligible to ride the bus this school year, even if their school is closer than 2 miles from their home.
The school board gave its unanimous approval Monday.
Jennifer Cramer, 4K principal, said 30 families would be eligible. How many will participate remains to be seen.
For this year only, there would not be an increased cost, Cramer said.
Many of the students already qualify, she added.
“We would utilize a common stop,” she said. “If you have four students on Sunset, there would be a common stop so four stops aren’t being made. If there’s only one student, then the bus would stop there.”
The bus service could help with the traffic congestion at Small Wonders Learning Center, 880 McEwan Lane, she said. In the 2018-19 school year, the 4K program moved from multiple community sites to one at Small Wonders, which as a business, offers daycare.
Here comes the app
Startup will be early November for the new Here Comes the Bus app, Transportation Committee chair Karen Hall said.
Parents will be able to determine the radius of when they want to be notified of the bus arriving. They also will get an alert when their child is picked up
Prior to November, she said families will receive more information.
