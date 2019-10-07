The Gathering Place is a non-profit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. A sample of the upcoming activities are listed below. Also see www.gatheringplacemilton.com. To register for programs call 608-868-3500.
Movie—The Mule
Earl (Clint Eastwood), a broke man in his 80s, is offered a job that simply requires him to drive. But unbeknownst to Earl, he's just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. He does well—so well, in fact, that his cargo increases exponentially, and Earl is assigned a handler. But he isn't the only one keeping tabs on Earl; the mysterious new drug mule has also hit the radar of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates. And even as his money problems become a thing of the past, Earl's past mistakes start to weigh heavily on him, and it's uncertain if he'll have time to right those wrongs before law enforcement, or the cartel's enforcers, catch up to him. This is a Drama and rated R (for language throughout and brief sexuality/nudity). It runs for 1 hour and 56 minutes. It will be shown on our large screen on Thursday, October 17 at 1:15 p.m. There is no charge, but a donation is appreciated for popcorn/snacks and beverages.
The AARP Driver Safety Program
This is a classroom course that helps older drivers become more aware of changes that occur due to aging (vision, hearing and reaction time) and how to adjust driving accordingly. The driver safety course will also review some of the basic rules of the road. There are no tests. Class is on Friday, October 18 starting at 8:30 a.m. at The Gathering Place. (Please arrive 15 minutes early to register). This four hour course has a cost which you will pay directly to the instructor. To register, call The Gathering Place at 868-3500.
Free Blood Pressure Screening
High blood pressure often has no symptoms. It is known as the “silent killer.” Have you had your checked? On Wednesday, Oct. 9 and 23 from 11 a.m. until noon drop in and have it checked.
