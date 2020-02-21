Police Chief David Moore announced Thursday that a team of assessors from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group (WILEAG) will arrive in Janesville on Tuesday, March 10. The assessors will examine all aspects of the Janesville Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operation, and support service.
Chief Moore said that verification by the team that the Janesville Police Department meets the Board’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation, which is a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence. The Janesville Police Department was first accredited in May of 2000. We were re-accredited in 2008 and have continued to be re-accredited every three years thereafter.
As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and the public are invited to offer comments by calling (608)373-3485 on Mar ch 11, 2020 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Comments will be taken by the WILEAG Assessment Team assigned to conduct this assessment.
Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with WILEAG’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at the Janesville Police Department front desk. The local contact is Sergeant Brian Vaughn at (608)755-3100.
Anyone wishing to submit written comments about the Janesville Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for accreditation may send them to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group at the following address:
WILEAG
c/o Executive Director
PO BOX 528
Hartland, WI 53029
The Janesville Police Department has to comply with 210 standards in order to gain accredited status; Chief Moore said “The accreditation process affirms to the community that the police department is pe rforming to a set of standards that are respected by the policing profession. In a rapidly changing environment, accreditation keeps policy and procedure current and assures that the police department constantly follows the written guidelines"
The Accreditation Manager for the Janesville Police Department is Sgt. Brian Vaughn. He said the assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar agencies. The assessors will review written material, interview individuals, and visit offices and places where compliance can be witnessed. The assessors will consist of a team of three professionals led by Captain Colette Jaeger from Grand Chute Police Department. Once the WILEAG Board’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full board, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status, Sgt. Brian Vaughn stated.
Accreditation status is granted for three years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.
For more information regarding the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group, write to the address listed above.
