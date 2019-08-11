The City of Milton Plan Commission approved Aug. 6 a site plan, including three exterior signs, for Blackhawk Community Credit Union, 110 Parkview Drive.
The property is zoned B-3 Central Business District and therefore required site plan approval for signage, Director of Public Works Howard Robinson wrote in a memo to the commission.
According to Robinson, the requested signage is in accordance with city ordinances and the property, through efforts of a previous occupant, had already been issued the required conditional use permit and variance needed for the signage.
New signs will include a 4- by 17-foot light-emitting diode (LED) monument sign which will be installed in front of the credit union building on Parkview Drive, a 5- by 9-foot LED monument sign which will be installed along Highway 26, and a 4- by 8-foot aluminum LED sign which will be attached to the building elevation facing Highway 26.
Sign contractor, Signs Now Rockford, will be performing the work.
