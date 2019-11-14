Senior Danielle Cramer signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at the University of Minnesota Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Milton High School.
“It was so exciting, I’m excited to make it official,” Cramer said after the signing. “It’s been a long process, and to finally have the proof of this is what I'm going to do, is exciting.”
Cramer announced her commitment to Minnesota back in September on Twitter.
"Iv'e always loved the area and when I had my visit there I loved the team, the coaches, it was amazing," Cramer said in September after her verbal commitment. "It just felt like home. It felt where I was meant to be."
Cramer is a four-time state qualifier for the Red Hawks, earning a podium finish last season as a junior in the 100-yard backstroke.
She raced in the 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard medley relay and 400-freestyle relay her senior season at the state meet.
Minnesota competes at the Division 1 level in the Big 10 Conference.
