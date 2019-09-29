The Gathering Place is a non-profit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. A sample of the upcoming activities are listed below. Also see www.gatheringplacemilton.com. To register for programs call 608-868-3500.
A Christmas Story: The Musical
The Gathering Place is going to the Fireside in Fort Atkinson to see: "A Christmas Story."
This is a play about a young boy, Ralphie, who wants only one thing for Christmas: an official Red Ryder Carbine-Action 200-shot Range Model Air Rifle. It is the hilarious account of Ralphie’s desperate quest to ensure that this most perfect of gifts ends up under his tree this Christmas. The musical captures holiday wonder with such deliciously wicked wit that it is sure to delight children and grown-ups alike. Join us on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and a wonderful luncheon is included. Call TGP 868-3500 for more details and price.
Pumpkin Decorating Class
Join Dyann Borremans on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. for a pumpkin decorating class. There won’t be any carving involved just decorating with ribbons, mesh material, sparkles and decorative pics. If you would like to make another pumpkin for a friend, neighbor or someone else there is another cost for a second pumpkin. All the materials will be provided. Please sign up by Oct. 4. Call 608-868-3500 for information and cost.
Intro to Medicare Workshop
Learn the ABCs of Medicare. Whether you are approaching initial enrollment, or are already enrolled and wish to review your annual plans, attend this educational session and increase your Medicare knowledge. Learn how you may switch coverages this fall and still enroll in a true comprehensive benefit plan. Complementary drug plan reviews offered before and after Q&A. RSVP appreciated: Larry Raupp, 920-285-9184. Sessions open to the public: Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
