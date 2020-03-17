The Rock County Human Services Department is committed to ongoing service delivery while working to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure to our clients and citizens, as well as the staff who support them. As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase, the Rock County Human Services Department will take steps to ensure that essential Human Services programs are readily available to Rock County citizens who need them.
At the same time, we are modifying procedures to protect the spread of infection, especially to vulnerable populations who are at an elevated risk of becoming seriously ill should they become infected. Because we know that close contact with individuals increases risk of infection, many staff are working remotely and programs are working with individuals and families on a case-by-case basis to determine how to best support them at this time. Below is information regarding the current operational status for Human Services Programs, including relevant modifications due to COVID-19 risks:
The Aging and Disability Resource Center’s physical office is closed, however ADRC workers continue to be available by phone, taking calls to assist our frail elders and adults with physical and developmental disabilities. Adult Protective Servicesstaff continue to respond to concerns regarding vulnerable adults. If you have needs from the ADRC or Adult Protective Services, please call 608-741-3600and an Information & Assistance worker will assist you.
Economic Support Services/Southern Consortium Call Centercontinues to operate to facilitate eligibility determination and ongoing access to benefits including Foodshare, Medicaid and Child Care assistance. The Southern Consortium call center can be reached by calling: 1-888-794-5780 or online at access.wi.gov
Rock County Crisis Servicescontinues to be available 24 hours a day to respond to emergency mental health needs in Rock County. Crisis Intervention is working daily with community partners to coordinate services within current public health guidelines related to social distancing practices, while prioritizing clients’ behavioral health needs. Rock County Crisis can be reached at 608-757-5025.
Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinicsat Franklin Street and Court Street remain open for treatment services but when possible, staff are providing services and supports via phone to reduce in-person contact.
Community based Behavioral Health Services including Comprehensive Community Servicesand the Community Support Programcontinue to operate to provide treatment, medication management and psychosocial support to clients. Individualized modifications to service plans are being made as appropriate and contact with clients is occurring via phone vs. in-person when possible to reduce unnecessary instances of person-to-person contact.
Child Protective Servicescontinues to assess and respond to calls related to child abuse and neglect and deliver essential services and supports to children and families. Likewise, Youth Justice and Children’s Long Term Support are providing essential services to children, youth and families while taking steps to limit in-person contact when possible.
Rock County Human Services remains committed to supporting citizens during this health crisis. As the current situation changes, new decisions and modifications may be necessary and we will communicate these via our website as they occur: https://www.co.rock.wi.us/hsd
Key Human Services Department Phone Numbers:
Crisis Intervention 608-757-5025
Behavioral Health Intake line (non-emergency mental health needs): 608-757-5229
Access line to report child abuse and neglect: 608-757-5401
Southern Consortium Call Center: 1-888-794-5780
Aging and Disability Resource Center: 608-741-3600
