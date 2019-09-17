The Milton girls tennis team was defeated by Watertown, 7-0, in a Badger South Conference dual on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Brandt Quirk Park in Watertown.
On Thursday, Sept. 12, the Red Hawks were bested by Madison Edgewood, 6-1, in a conference match in Milton.
“The Monona Grove and Watertown matches were quite disappointing for the team as a whole,” Milton head coach Ethan Langer said. “The focus at practices following these matches has been elevated. The player drive throughout the team is amazing to see as a coach.”
Watertown 7, Milton 0
Junior Emily McNett lost a close match at No. 4 singles, falling 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. At No. 1 doubles, seniors Emily Lebakken and Christina Choi lost in two sets, both of which were close. The Red Hawk pair were bested, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Senior Ella Tremel won three games at No. 3 singles, but lost the match 6-1, 6-2. In doubles play, juniors Ella Davis and Ali Suchanek were bested, 6-1, 6-4.
Edgewood 6, Milton 1
The Red Hawks had a bit more success against the Crusaders, picking up one match win. Lebakken and Choi bounced back from their close defeat at No. 1 doubles against against Watertown with a 6-4, 6-4 victory versus Edgewood.
“Emily and Christina’s last match versus Edgewood is proof of the level of focus they have shown throughout the last few practices,” Langer said. “The way they move around the court and worked Edgewood around the court was amazing to watch.”
The win moved the duo to 7-6 on the season.
McNett picked up five game victories at No. 4 singles, falling 6-3, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Tremel was bested in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
The Red Hawks took on Oregon on Tuesday, Sept. 17, but results were not available by publication time. Milton will compete in another Badger South Conference match, Thursday, Sept. 19, against the Vikings in Stoughton at 4:15 p.m.
“Moving forward I want my players to push themselves these last few practices,” Langer said. “I want the players to get something out of every match, win or lose.”
