If there was a Milton basket Tuesday, odds were it came from a Jack.
Sophomore guard Jack Campion scored a game-high 21 points and senior guard Jack Weberpal added 13 in Milton’s 63-52 Badger South Conference victory over Fort Atkinson Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Milton.
Tuesday marked Campion’s third straight game with 20-plus points.
The second-year guard kept the streak going against Monona Grove, netting 20 points in a 64-54 Badger South win over Monona Grove Friday, Dec. 20, in Monona.
“My teammates are giving me confidence and I’m just feeling it,” Campion said.
Campion scored 14 of his 21 in the first half and knocked down three 3-pointers against the Blackhawks.
“He’s their guy,” Fort Atkinson head coach Mike Hintz said. “He can shoot from 30 (feet), but you also can’t give him the lane. We needed to stop him earlier.”
Weberpal’s 13 points was a season best.
“He was awesome for us tonight,” Milton head coach Alex Olson said. “The thing with ‘Web’ is that he’s always a fantastic defender, but his ability to cut and get lost while the entire defense is staring at Campion was huge. He took full advantage.”
Milton jumped out to a 23-8 lead less than five minutes into the game. Fort Atkinson (1-5, 0-4) weathered the storm though and got it down to three points at 29-26 with 3 minutes, 25 seconds to play until halftime.
“We’ve done a really good job early in most of our games of coming out and setting the tone,” Olson said.
Fort Atkinson senior Caleb Haffelder was key for the Blackhawks getting back in the game, scoring 14 points in the first half, taking advantage of a smaller Milton lineup.
The Red Hawks would go on to lead 39-28 at halftime.
Milton once again built a comfortable lead at 44-30 early in the second half after back-to-back buckets from Campion, but once again, the Blackhawks found a way to claw back.
Fort Atkinson went on a 13-5 run to cut the deficit down to 49-43 with 11:30 to play. But, Milton used a balance attack to close out the game with seven players scoring the Hawks last 14 points.
Milton gave up 24 points in the second half, four days after the Red Hawks surrendered 44 second half points against Oregon. Still, Olson said he’d like to see less defensive breakdowns in the second half.
“We were better, but it’s still not anywhere close to where we need to be,” Olson said. “Once we do that, we’ll be really tough.”
Weberpal was a key in the Red Hawks success Tuesday, especially their early first-half success, scoring 12 points in the first half.
“He stepped up big time,” Campion said. “That was a real clutch performance from my boy Jack.”
Olson also noted the play of sophomore Zach Bothun, who scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
Sophomore guard Carson Baker finished with a team-high 18 points for the Blackhawks. Haffelder ended the game with 16 points.
Milton 64, Monona Grove 54
Campion extended his 20-point streak to four games as the Red Hawks used a 40-point first half to defeat the Silver Eagles (2-4, 2-2).
Bothun was Milton’s second leading scorer with 12 points. With the win, the Red Hawks already surpass their win total in conference. Milton finished 1-13 in the Badger South last season, but sit at 2-2 in the conference standings and 3-4 overall.
Milton will take on Beloit Memorial in a non-conference game, Monday, Dec. 30, at Beloit Memorial.
