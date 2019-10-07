The Milton girls tennis team’s season came to a close after the Red Hawks’ sub-sectional Monday, Oct. 7, at Badger High School in Lake Geneva.
The Red Hawks were unable to collect any match victories at the sub-sectional. Hosts Badger collected the most points with 24.
Milton closed out regular season play on Thursday, Oct. 3, with a 4-3 victory over Big Foot at Milton High School.
Badger Sub-Sectional
Sophomore Natalie Niemeyer lost at the top singles flight in first-round action, 6-3, 6-1.
Junior Emily McNett won five games at the No. 4 singles flight, falling 6-1, 6-4. The senior doubles team of Emily Lebakken and Christina Choi were bested in three sets at No. 1 spot, 5-6 (1), 6-0, 6-4.
Juniors Ella Davis and Ali Suchanek won four games each set on their way to losing at the No. 2 doubles spot, 6-4, 6-4.
Milton 4, Big Foot 3
Niemeyer picked up a 6-3, 7-5 victory at the top flight for the Red Hawks. Sophomore Amelia Smithson cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 triumph at the No. 2 singles spot.
Lebakken and Choi earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles for the Red Hawks. Davis and Suchanek triumphed in three sets at No. 2 doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.