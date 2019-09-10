Milton resident Jerry Schuetz, Ph.D., is the new inside sales manager for Diamond Assets.
Schuetz has more than 25 years of local government and school district administrative experience, serving as a law enforcement officer, police chief, City of Milton city administrator and School District of Milton director of administrative operations.
Schuetz commented on his hire at Diamond Assets stating: “I’m honored and feel very fortunate to be a part of such an experienced team of professionals serving our customers in K-12 and enterprise markets. The company’s strong leadership, unmatched customer service, and their commitment to helping organizations develop affordable, sustainable technology plans are among the many reasons why the business is so well-positioned to best serve our customers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.