JANESVILLE — As part of the ongoing I-39/90 Expansion Project, daytime lane restrictions and overnight ramp closures are scheduled for next week in Janesville.
One lane closed on WIS 26/Milton Avenue southbound under I-39/90 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday (Sept. 23).
Daily lane closure on US 14/Humes Road westbound under I-39/90 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 24) and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 25).
The I-39/90 southbound ramp will be closed to WIS 11/Racine Street (Exit 175) from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night; Tuesday night (Sept. 24); and Wednesday night (Sept. 25).
Motorists must use alternate local routes during these closures. Drivers are also reminded to be alert for crews and equipment in the area, and allow extra time to safely reach their destination. The work operations and road/ramp closures are weather dependent and subject to change.
The public is encouraged to stay informed and register for project email updates on the I-39/90 Project website, www.i39-90.wi.gov, and follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.
