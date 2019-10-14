Halloween is but mere weeks away and Milton’s Halloween enthusiasts are getting ready for the season.
Counted among enthusiasts, Phil and Lois Watson, aided by their 14-year-old grandson, Julian Hawkins of Janesville, were busily making final touches to a sprawling, fantastical display. The five-day commitment required to create the Halloween magic has been a labor of love for the last 20 years, Phil said.
Phil and Lois own the William and Edith Gray Farmstead. The High Street property was built in 1909, prominent signage states.
Lois grew up in the house, she said. Her family arrived when she was an infant in 1944. She and Phil purchased the house from her parents and she moved in for a second time in 1992, she said.
On Sunday, chilled by the air of Oct. 13, Phil carried a giant cat cutout, which he and Julian held in place as final adjustments were made. Various screws, nails and other fasteners formed a pile on the front porch.
While it’s a lot of work, and braving the cold isn’t always fun, Lois said installing the display remained a priority.
“We do it for the kids; they really like this,” she said. About 100 stop each Halloween to get their tricks and treats, she said.
Julian, too, has fond memories of the Halloween display, noting a time when the family covered an old tractor with cobwebs, giving him a particularly good hiding place where he could help create some scary fun, he said.
The Watsons are not the only family caught up in the spirit. On the other side of town, on Vernal Avenue, Kathy Johnson has been busy creating a charming and colorful array of flowers, pumpkins, scarecrows and other Halloween trinkets that adorn the 1868-built home she shares with her husband, Rick.
When it comes to Halloween decorating, Rick said: "She’s been at it for 20 years.
“She is a little behind this year. She wanted more pumpkins so she’s not done yet."
Kathy was away from home when the Milton Courier stopped by. Rick stepped in to offer a quick tour of the yard his wife so meticulously transformed.
“She collects things every year, and we get this for every season there is,” he said.
On Elizabeth Street, at the home of Heidi and Edward Berebitsky, a creepy display, complete with a giant clown head and smaller severed heads hanging from the trees will greet those willing to brave the yard.
Heidi said the Halloween display was her first, inspired by a lamp she found in the garbage. The display is a creative use of many found items.
“The whole thing cost $8, and that was mostly for the paint,” Heidi said.
At the Selgren home on Hilltop, Kenda said her father, David, was the decorating enthusiast.
“He loves all the holidays,” she said.
On John Paul Drive, Jenny Quisler said her children’s enthusiasm for Halloween inspired her to adorn her home with a giant spider and cobwebs.
“They are really into Halloween,” she said.
For more Milton Halloween photos visit our album online in galleries.
