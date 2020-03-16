Maddie Strong Studios debuted its new location, 209 Parkview Dr., with an open house on Saturday, but by Monday morning, the company had announced on Facebook that, “due to the ever-changing coronavirus situation,” it would be suspending in-person events at the studio “until further notice.”
The studio is offering take-home art kits and using a “drive-by format” for pickup of packaged materials, according the company’s Facebook page.
“We are working hard to keep you stocked with fun, creative activities for your family throughout this time,” the studio’s Facebook message noted.
About Maddie Strong Studios
Formerly located in the Milton College Whitford Memorial Hall building, Maddie Strong Studios opened in the summer of 2017, Jenny Schieve, studio owner with her husband, Matt, said. The couple’s children, Maddie, 12, Matthew, 8, and Ben, 6, along with studio manager Erin Gille, round out the crew at Maddie Strong Studios, which, among other things, has secured a niche catering to creative-themed parties.
The couple began the company after being inspired by activities that brought joy to children as they battled cancer in the hospital, Jenny said.
The Schieve family became all too familiar with the need for such activities after Maddie received a cancer diagnosis in 2015, Jenny said.
After her diagnosis, Maddie underwent a year of treatment. It ended in 2016, leaving the disease in remission, Jenny said, and that’s when the clock starts: if Maddie stays in remission for five years, she will be considered cured of cancer, Jenny said.
A teacher at the time, Jenny said she left her job to be by her daughter’s side as she faced the battle of her life. While in treatment, Maddie was visited by a child life nurse who brought fun things for kids to do.
“They came to make kids happy,” Jenny said, noting that her daughter gravitated towards arts and crafts.
“She liked making and painting things,” Jenny said.
Today, the family lives in Milton, but when they started the studio, they lived in Janesville, Jenny said, adding: “When we found the first location, we weren’t super familiar with Milton, but the people here really take care of their small businesses. They welcomed us and the city was so easy to work with. The community has continued to support us, and not just here, we get people from Fort Atkinson and Whitewater.”
While the family loved the history of their former location, Jenny said, the 1,500-square-foot space did not easily lend itself to the full breadth of their activities. The studio and its activities developed over time, Jenny said, so they weren’t really sure, in the beginning, what their needs in a building were.
As birthday parties, and open studio workshops became popular, they needed spaces that would allow more activity to take place at once.
While the new facility is about the same size as the old, Jenny said, its configuration, with separate spaces, allows their business model room to develop.
The new space on Parkview is in a stand-alone building, Jenny said.
“Now we can have more parties; we are able to use every ounce of space,” she said.
The new building also lends itself to outside options. With the city’s splash pad in close proximity, Jenny envisions workshops in public spaces within walking distance of the new building, she said.
What’s available at the studio?
“Birthday parties, for us, are a major thing now,” Jenny said. The studio, which offers regular weekend hours, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, is available seven days a week by appointment. An interactive calendar through which appointments can be scheduled is available on the studio’s website.
At parties, she said: “We do things like paint your own pottery, then we fire it in a kiln.”
Parties typically last an hour and a half, with the creative part of the party lasting an hour and the remainder saved for gifts and cake.
Creative activities might include making slime, bath bombs, and painting on canvas or ceramic. There are many creative ideas to chose from listed on the studio’s website, Jenny said.
“We also do some adult things like paint nights and we rent out rooms for baby showers,” she said.
In the open studio, patrons come in and work on featured projects, she said, adding that the studio offers workshops and classes throughout the month.
Parties cost $14 per attendee and there is a $20 booking fee, Jenny said.
Giving back
When the family developed the concept for the studio, Jenny said: “We didn’t really know what we were doing. We just knew we wanted to open this place for kids.
“For us, it’s about giving people a place to go and be creative, and make memories with people, classmates, and family members.”
Having confronted a serious illness, she said, her family learned, first hand, how important time spent making memories with loved ones was.
Supportive of local charities, Jenny said: “Anything that comes up, we try to help out, but we are really committed to cancer-related things. Cancer has a special place in our hearts.”
When customers ask for something different or special, she said: “we really try because when kids have their hearts set on something we really want to make it happen and see everyone happy making memories together. That’s what’s important to us.”
When not in the studio, both Jenny and Matt work fulltime. Jenny is an assistant principal at Fruzen Intermediate School in Beloit, serving grades 4-8, and Matt is a police officer in Janesville.
Jenny holds an art degree from Beloit College, she said.
Gille is a mother of four and a preschool aide at a private school in Fort Atkinson.
“I’m often asked,” Jenny said: “How do you work all week and do this all weekend?
“I love it. It’s something we really enjoy. There are always kids here. Our customers are amazing and fun, and we get to celebrate with them.”
Those interested in learning more about the studio, take-home art kits, or scheduling an event when the studio reopens for in-person events, should visit the Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MaddieStrongStudios) or website: http://www.maddiestrongstudios.com.
