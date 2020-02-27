Sophomore Riley Nilo won his opening-round match at the WIAA Division 1 State Wrestling Tournament — but was defeated in second-round action Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Nilo won his first match at 106 pounds with a 10-4 decision over Mount Horeb’s Jaxon Pernot. In the second round, Nilo lost to Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln’s Preston Spray in a 4-2 decision.
Nilo can still finish as high as third place at 106 pounds.
Freshman Royce Nilo and sophomores Hunter Kieliszewski and Kade DeSormeau all lost in their opening-round bouts.
Royce Nilo was pinned 2 minutes, 57 seconds into his first-round match against Brookfield East’s Brett Skaug at 120 pounds.
Kieliszewski lost via a 6-2 decision at 126 pounds versus Mantiowoc Lincoln’s Jordan Craft.
At 160 pounds, DeSormeau was defeated by Hudson’s Peter Hansen with an 18-2 technical fall in round one.
Royce Nilo, Kieliszewski and DeSormeau’s opponents all went on to lose in the second round — meaning their seasons came to an end.
Riley Nilo will face off with Slinger’s Noah Tonsor Friday morning in consolation bracket action.
