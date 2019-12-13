Bethanie Dodd was honored on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Blackhawk Technical College Nursing Pinning Ceremony. Not only did Bethanie receive her nursing pin, she also received the Wisconsin Nurses Association (WNA) Future Nursing Leader Award. Twice a year, the WNA Awards Committee selects five graduates of schools and colleges of nursing in Wisconsin to receive the WNA Future Nursing Leader Award.
A graduate of Milton High School, Dodd previously completed Blackhawk’s Nursing Assistant advanced program to earn a technical diploma. She resides in Janesville with her husband and two children and works at Fort Atkinson Hospital. Bethanie will continue into a bachelor of science in nursing program at Grand Canyon University.
Blackhawk nursing instructor Mary Mather nominated Dodd, “because she possesses all the qualities that a nurse leader needs and she is definitely a leader here at our nursing program at Blackhawk. When we started a Student Nurses Association (SNA) last year, Bethanie jumped at the chance to participate and became the president.”
As the SNA president, Bethanie recruited and mentored members, led activities both on and off-campus, and participated in the Wisconsin Student Nurses Association representing Blackhawk. She did all of this while maintaining academic excellence as a nursing student.
Dodd has a rich history of leadership roles at Blackhawk. As an active participant in student organizations, Dodd served as the 2017-2018 Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) District ambassador. As an ambassador, she represented the college as well as the WTCS at a variety of events throughout her term.
Many of the previous award winners are from four-year colleges and universities. When asked what it meant to receive this award as a technical college graduate, Dodd credited Blackhawk. She said: “We are a small school with a really amazing reputation. For our school to be recognized in this way is a testimony to just how awesome the program truly is."
While Dodd credits the program, her instructors give her all the credit. “Bethanie is able to draw others in and simultaneously support their success and the success of our nursing program. She is enthusiastic about our profession and is able to share that enthusiasm readily with others,” Mather said.
Nominees for the award are judged based on a number of criteria. Student nurses must demonstrate leadership, have an impact on fellow students, participate in community activities, be an active member of a nursing organization, and make a significant contribution to the overall excellence of their school.
Winners receive a complimentary year of membership in the Wisconsin Nurses Association, along with an appointment to a WNA council or committee of their choosing. They will also receive a certificate and lapel pin presented at their college’s pinning ceremony. For more information about the WNA Future Nursing Leader Award, visit wisconsinnurses.org.
Mather added, “I know that the path for Bethanie’s future is bright and that her path will take her far. I am confident that she is up to the challenge and will make Blackhawk Technical College proud of the fact that she began that path here.”
