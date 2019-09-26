There are six different types of corn, which is called “maize” in many countries. People began growing maize over 8,000 years ago.
The ‘fruit’ of corn is the kernel, which grows on a cob that forms the ear of corn. The cob always has an even number of rows, with one ear producing roughly 800 kernels in 16 rows. The ear is covered with several tightly-wrapped leaves which form the husk.
Corn is a monoecious plant, with both male and female ‘flowers.’ The tassel is male, and corn silk is the female flower.
Sweet corn, also called “sugar corn” or “pole corn,” is the most popular type of corn people eat. It first appeared in Brazil as a spontaneous mutation of field corn about 1,000 years ago.
As it spread, it quickly became a food staple of Native Americans. They picked it while it was immature (in its ‘milk stage’) and ate it as a vegetable rather than a grain. The Iroquois called it “papoon” and introduced it to European settlers in 1789.
The five other types of corn are dent corn, pod corn, flint corn, popcorn, and flour corn.
Dent corn is one of the most cultivated crops in the world. When dry, it has ‘dents’ in its kernels. It’s basically field corn, with a wide range of uses.
Pod corn, a.k.a. “wild maize,” is a mutant type of corn. Each kernel is enclosing in its own husk. It’s thought to be the first type of corn ever cultivated and is now extremely rare. It can be eaten, but it’s basically ornamental, generally grown for its beauty.
The kernels of flint corn, sometimes called Indian corn, have a hard outer layer said to be “as hard as flint.” Its multi-colored kernels make it a wonderful ornamental plant. It doesn’t freeze easily because of its low water content. It was popular with Native Americans, especially the Pawnee in the Great Plains.
Popcorn is a cereal grain that was originally produced by wild grass. Its scientific name is “Zea mays everta.” Its hard kernels consist of 14 to 20 percent moisture, which forms steam when heated. When the hulls rupture, kernels can expand up to 50 times their original size.
Flour corn produces corn flour, which is milled from dried whole corn kernels. It’s usually yellow and is considered a whole grain flour.
Other corn tidbits: The tallest sweet corn plant on record measured 35 feet and 3 inches. It was grown in Costa Rica in 2011. (The ‘harvesters’ must have needed a very long ladder!)
Corn plants are usually grown close together so even a light breeze can carry pollen from the tassels to the silks.
Sweet corn leaves were once used as chewing gum by Native Americans.
There are over 3,500 different uses for corn products.
Yellow corn is slightly healthier than white corn because beta carotene, which gives the corn it yellow hue, turns into Vitamin A.
