A highlight of 2019 is the arrival of paramedic service. The Milton and Milton Township Fire Department began paramedic service Feb. 1.
EMT-Paramedic is the highest level of training for standard emergency medical care.
Deputy Chief Pete Mory, giving an overview of what that means, said paramedics are allowed to carry and administer 50 or more different medications. They can also sedate and paralyze a patient to facilitate the insertion of a breathing tube.
When an ambulance arrives, Mory said patients can receive frontline cardiac drugs and some of the same services they would receive in the emergency room.
“Emergency room doctors have more medications but as far as baseline cardiac care, they are taking the same classes we do,” he said. “That’s huge. That’s one of the biggest reasons that we wanted to get the paramedic program up and running.”
And, he said the sooner cardiac medications can be administered, the better the survival rate.
Previously the fire department provided Advanced-EMT service.
To prepare for paramedic service, the Milton Area Emergency Services Association, made up of fire department members, purchased two narcotics safes, two video laryngoscopes, six laryngoscopes and $1,400 worth of medications.
The process to offer paramedic service began in April 2015 when the fire department submitted a feasibility study to the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which was approved that same month. The official go-ahead came from the state in December 2018.
The department is now in the process of hiring paramedics, who will be full-time, also a first.
