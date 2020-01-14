Jack Campion got wherever he wanted. There’s nothing the Jefferson Eagles could do.
Campion scored 16 of his game-high 22 points and the Milton Red Hawks pulled away for an easy 79-57 victory over Jefferson in a non-conference boys basketball game at Jefferson High School on Monday, Jan. 13.
“He’s unpredictable because he has so many moves,” Jefferson senior guard Caleb Stelse said. “He’s quick. He gets to the rim but you don’t know what he’s going to do. If you try to take a charge — euro-step and finish. He drives in and dishes to wide open guys because he’s so good.
As Campion knifed his way into the paint, he was able to kick it to the perimeter where Evan Jordahl made three 3-pointers and dump it off in the post to Ethan Burrows who scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half.
As a team, Milton (6-5, 3-3) had five 3-pointers in the first half to help build a 55-32 advantage.
“(Campion) has no problem sharing the ball and his teammates see that and know that,” Milton head coach Alex Olson said. “He can get to the rim so well but he’s not stubborn in the sense that he knows that when he draws two, he’s done his job. This year especially, he trusts the guys next to him to really make plays.
“These guys are making plays around him and he sees that and I think he wants to reward them for it.”
Senior James Monogue scored 19 points to lead Jefferson.
“Credit to them, Coach Olson has them playing at a high level,” Jefferson coach Greg Jefferies said.
Milton came into the game four days removed from a 63-62 victory over Madison Edgewood. All three losses in the Badger South have been by 10 points or fewer.
“It’s another step. We can play with anyone and I think we know that now, but putting together a W and really executing late in a game was a step for us and our program,” Olson said. “Not everything went well on Thursday and not everything went right tonight, but we were able to put it together, find a way to win and regroup ourselves back to where we started and that’s defending.
“That’s been our bread and butter a little bit.”
Milton 63, Edgewood 62
Campion also played big role in the Red Hawks’ 63-62 Badger South win over Madison Edgewood, hitting a go-ahead and eventual game-winning floater with seven seconds left.
To go along with his go-ahead shot, Campion scored 14 points. Junior Sam Burdette led the offense with a team-high 15 points and sophomore Tommy Widner matched Campion’s production with 14 points.
Milton and Edgewood went into halftime tied at 27-27 and the two teams continued to play evenly to the final buzzer.
Milton continues its season at home against Monroe on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7:15 p.m.
