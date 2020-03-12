If you want to know which events are still on and which are cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19, the School District of Milton has a list of activities that is updated regularly on its website.
Among the events cancelled are Friday’s Milton Middle School/Northside Intermediate Rec Night, Saturday’s show choir performances at Janesville Craig High school, the March 20 school band and choir concert at Northside, and the MHS track competition at UW-Platteville.
Here’s the link to the school district’s COVID-19 information page: https://www.milton.k12.wi.us/district/covid19updates.cfm
