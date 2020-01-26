Fifteen "major duties and responsibilities" are outlined in the job description for the city's in-house engineer. They are:
• Acts as Professional Engineer on all assigned projects, and coordinates with the City’s contracted engineer for additional services as needed for specific projects.
• Assists in planning, directing, and supervising the operations, projects, and regulations of the Department of Public Works.
• Assists in the preparation and implementation of the goals, objectives, and policies of the Department of Public Works.
• Assists in the development of annual Department of Public Works and Utility budgets.
• Creates and maintains the 5-Year Capital Improvement Plan under direction of the Director of Public Works and with input from other Department Heads and the City Administrator.
• Writes bid specifications and requests for proposals and participates in the bidding process for major purchases, construction work, and consultant services for the Department of Public Works.
• Prepares project budgets, cost estimates, and planning for infrastructure projects in the Capital Improvement Program, and supervises the design for infrastructure projects.
• Supervises the overall preparation of engineering materials and information for Common Council and other committees/commissions/boards, and attends meetings as needed.
• Assists with the development process as needed including meeting with other departments, developers, and the general public; researching projects; reviewing legal descriptions and various stipulations; reviewing plans and proposals as the City Engineer; writing Memorandums of Understanding for development projects; and providing other additional assistance as needed.
• Supervises the development, design, and construction of Public Works projects, including sewer, water, streets, drainage and detention facilities, parks, and sidewalk improvements.
• Reviews proposed projects as directed to ensure plans comply with City ordinances and other requirements.
• Performs contract administration for street maintenance and/or utility maintenance activities for Public Works contracts.
• Reviews and makes recommendations on transportation system regarding control, safety, and efficient movement of vehicles and pedestrians.
• Presents professional engineering recommendations to the Common Council.
• Work with developers and other City staff to facilitate development projects, including subdivision expansions.
