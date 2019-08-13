The School District of Milton board of education unanimously approved the second design phase for the district’s four elementary schools and the first design phase for the middle school. The school board met Monday evening in the Milton High School library.
The school board approved the design development phase for Milton East Elementary, Milton West Elementary, Consolidated Elementary, and Harmony Elementary and authorized PRA to begin the construction documents phase.
The design development phase collects the results from the schematic design phase (outside walls) and expands that. It includes not only the outside walls, but inside walls, material selection and systems design.
Elementary school projects are on budget, said Scott Kramer, managing partner with Plunkett Raysich Architects.
Dan Swanson, JP Cullen vice president of estimating and work procurement, specified the budget is $9,766,766.
Last week the City of Milton approved site plans for East and West.
Once the construction documents phase is approved, JP Cullen will solicit official bids for the construction phase of the project.
With board approval, the design development schedule and phasing of the elementary schools includes:
- Sept. 13: Completion of the construction document phase
- Sept. 14: Submit for plan exam
- Sept 16-Oct. 1: Bidding
- Oct. 14: Start of construction
- Aug. 1, 2020: Substantial completion
- Aug. 14, 2020: Owner occupancy
Middle school
The school board also approved the schematic design for Milton Middle School and authorized PRA to begin the design development phase.
Schematic design determines the size and placement of the additions. It includes square footage, location, and footprint.
Kramer said the multi-purpose room is being designed to potentially be expanded to a full gym.
Project: Middle school
Cost: About $7 million
Renovation: 10,610 gross square feet
Renovation includes: Existing choir and weight room renovated to expand weight room. Existing kitchen, cafeteria, music office and music storage renovated into new kitchen. Expanded cafeteria to seat 300+ students. Six smaller classrooms renovated into three larger classrooms. Two office spaces renovated into one small special education classroom.
Addition: 21,805 GSF
Addition includes: A set of student toilet rooms, one special education classroom, four science rooms, choir room, band room, music office, music library storage, five practice rooms, and a multipurpose room.
Schedule and phasing:
Oct. 11: Completion of design development phase
Feb. 7, 2020: Completion of construction document phase
Feb. 10, 2020: Submit for plan exam
Feb. 11 – March 3, 2020: Bidding
March 16, 2020: Start of construction – Addition
Dec. 30, 2020: Substantial completion – Addition
Jan. 15, 2021: Owner occupancy – Addition
Jan. 18, 2021: Start of construction — Renovation
July 30, 2021: Substantial completion — Renovation
Aug. 13, 2021: Owner occupancy – Renovation
