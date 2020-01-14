Crest gate is a spillway style gate used for water level control and trash sluicing. The gate is a reinforced leaf that is mounted to the waterway floor on hinges. The gate is opened and closed by rotating the hinges. At the Indianford dam, the gate was considered as an alternative to existing wicket gates, but was ultimately not chosen because the configuration proposed had less ability to move water than replacing the wicket gates with slide gates.
Slide gate, also known as a sluice gate, is a gate that can be opened or closed by sliding it within supporting guides. Six are already operational on the Indianford dam’s east bank.
Wicket gates are submerged gates typically used as components within a hydroelectric dam. The Indianford dam has two wicket gate carousels that were initially installed to control the flow of water as it reached the powerhouse generators. The powerhouse is no longer used to generate electricity and the above-water power generation equipment was long ago removed. Carousels are equipped with several leaves that pivot as water moves through.
