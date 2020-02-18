With the conference meet and sectional meet upcoming, the Milton gymnastics team finished fifth at the Nordy Invitational Saturday, Feb. 15, at Mukwonago High School.
Kenosha Combined took first with 143.225 points, while the Red Hawks recorded 137.175 points at the 12-team invitational.
“It was a good showing against some really tough teams,” Milton head coach Kristine Farnsworth said. “Those are probably some of the toughest teams in the state. To be able to walk out of there in the upper 130s is pretty impressive.”
Sophomore Ireland Olstad came away with Milton’s best finish of the day — second overall out of 59 competitors on the balance beam. She scored a 9.6 on the event.
“She just really hit her routine, it was super solid,” Farnsworth said. “To score a 9.6 and still end up in second tells you a little bit about the competition.”
Olstad tied for 10th in the all-around competition with a 35.175.
“She’s on an upswing right now and I’m just really impressed how she’s going about practice,” Farnsworth said. “She’s keeping that momentum going.”
Sophomore Brook Girard placed 15th in the all-around with a 34.125. Girard’s best finish came on the vault with an 8.675, good for 15th.
A spot ahead of Girard on the vault was freshman Hannah Dunk, who took 15th with an 8.675. Dunk placed 18th in the all-around with a 33.575.
Senior Caroline Burki was three spots behind in 21st in the all-around with a 33.15.
Burki had Milton’s second-best individual finish of the night with a 9 on the floor exercise.
A large portion of the teams at the Nordy Invitational will be in Milton’s sectional, but because of the new co-op rule — disallowing large co-ops to qualify to state as teams — the Red Hawks could be in line for a trip to state.
“It was exciting walking out of there Saturday,” Farnsworth said.
“We’re in position to be battling for that second-place spot at sectionals. We just have to stay focused,” Farsnworth added.
Milton 138.05, Baraboo 126.35
Dunk led Milton on senior night with the top-around score in Milton’s 138.05-126.35 win over Baraboo Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Milton High School.
Dunk finished first in the all-around competition with a score of 34.950. She also took first on the vault with a 9.05 and on the uneven bars with an 8.65.
Girard placed second in the all-around and earned the top score on the floor exercise with a 9.1.
Girard and Olstad tied for the top scores on the balance beam with 8.8s.
Burki was third in the all-around competition with a 33.65.
Burki, along with fellow seniors Ella Tremel, Chrissy Hughes and Hannah Warosh were honored Tuesday for Milton’s senior night.
Before Milton heads to sectionals the Red Hawks will compete in the Badger Conferece meet Saturday, Feb. 22, at Waunakee at 10 a.m.
“We want to be fine tuning, it’s still a pretty big meet,” Farnsworth said. “If you get on the podium that’s a pretty big deal.”
