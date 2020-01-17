The Milton Public Library is relaunching its Friends of the Milton Public Library group and is looking for people who want to make a difference at the library and in the community.
The Friends of the Milton Public Library is a group of volunteers that help carry out the library’s mission of opening doors for curious minds, nurturing learning and creativity, creating opportunities, and enriching lives by bringing people and ideas together. They provide an extra level of support beyond the library’s normal operating budget. Money raised through membership dues, fundraisers, and other initiatives allow the library to operate at a higher level by offering additional services, materials, and programs.
The library is specifically looking for community members and library supporters who wish to be on various Friends committees that will help with the book sale, membership organization, publicity, scholarship opportunities for students, and special events. Commitment involves monthly meetings, working with the library staff and being an advocate for the library.
Those who are interested in serving on these various committees are invited to an open house Thursday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m., at the Milton Public Library.
Come meet the executive board and learn more about this opportunity and how you can be a part of the library’s story.
If you have any questions, call the library at 608-868-7462.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.