Manufacturing in Rock County now employs about 14,000 people, said Blackhawk Technical College President Tracy Pierner Friday at BTC’s Advanced Manufacturing Training Center, 15 Plumb St. The sector has made a steady comeback since the dreary days following the Great Recession and closure of Janesville’s General Motors plant. All told, manufacturing now accounts for the largest slice of jobs in Rock County, and the sector has added about 2,000 new jobs in the last five years, Pierner said.
Manufacturing has outpaced two of the fasted-growing job markets in the county, including the health care field and the distribution and logistics industry, Pierner said. The technical college is seeing massive growth in local demand for manufacturing work that's centered on automation and engineering, and the college has responded by adding new, two-year programs in those areas.
Nationally, the manufacturing sector has seen minor slowdowns in hiring over the last few months, in part because of uncertainty involving an ongoing trade war between China and the U.S. Overall, it’s gotten harder for companies to fill immediate job openings or launch hiring expansions because historic, low unemployment for the last two years has kept the labor pool its slimmest in decades.
That’s no different in Rock County, where Pierner said BTC hopes to ride events like Manufacturing Days to cultivate interest in local manufacturing jobs starting with students who are in high school or even younger.
Manufacturing is a national effort, which takes place annually the first Friday in October. Locally, Blackhawk Tech, in its third year participating, expanded the event to two days. About 1,200 local high school students who Thursday and Friday got a shot at hands-on tours of a few dozen local manufacturers who partnered with Blackhawk Technical College.
Overall, Pierner said, 60,000 people in Rock County’s 90,000-person workforce are set to retire in the next decade. That represents unknown thousands in the manufacturing sector alone — a loss of experience and talent that will have to be filled somehow.
That’s why, Pierner said, it’s so important that Blackhawk Tech partners with local manufacturers to host outreach programs such as Manufacturing Days, which was in its third year this year. The 1,200 students who attended events through Manufacturing Days came from more than a dozen local school districts.
Although BTC’s enrollment has continued to grow despite low unemployment, Pierner said, only 10 percent to 12 percent of local high school graduates initially enroll at BTC after high school.
A larger share of students venture off to pursue four-year college degrees, and many of those students never complete a four-year program. That’s a factor that technical college officials such as Pierner are quick to seize on as a main culprit in a national student-loan debt crisis.
“Dig into the numbers. That is a result of people going away to college and dropping out after their sophomore year, freshman year with student debt and no way to pay it off. And do you know where they come after that?” Pierner said.
He pointed to the walls around him in a classroom at BTC’s Milton campus.
“They come here.”
