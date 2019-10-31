Harmony Elementary School first-grader Lily Abb is in the running for Artsonia’s Artist of the Week Contest.
Winners are chosen based on the number of online votes received by the end of the week (Saturday). Votes are limited to one per age group per computer each day.
Vote for Lily at: www.artsonia.com/museum/aotw/vote.asp
Each winning artist will receive $50 and each winning school will receive $100 from BLICK art materials.
Milton School District art teacher Devon Calvert said Libby’s artwork is based on the work of contemporary artist Gerhard Richter.
“Richter applies several layers of paint to his canvases before taking large squeegees and scraping them across his paintings,” Calvert said. “This causes some of the paints to mix, as well as exposes various layers of paint. Lily applied the primary colors (red, yellow, and blue) to her work of art and then used a piece of cardboard to scrape her artwork. This caused some of the primary colors to mix to create secondary colors (orange, green and purple). She created two paintings. One of them was cut up into strips so that she could weave them into her other painting.”
What’s Artsonia? According to its website, Artsonia is the largest student art museum in the world, featuring millions of student artworks.
The website states: "Artsonia has become: a place where teachers and students publish over 8 million pieces of artwork each year; a place where parents and family leave comments encouraging the kids; an educational resource for art teachers with thousands of lesson plans; a showcase for over 50 million pieces of art with a permanent digital portfolio for students; a company that raises over a million dollars for school's art programs each year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.