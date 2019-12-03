Sophomore guard Jack Campion scored 12 of his team-high 14 points in the first half as the Milton boys basketball team defeated Portage, 84-39, in a non-conference game Tuesday, Dec. 4, in Milton.
The Red Hawks (1-1) separated themselves from the Warriors (0-2) with a 42-24 halftime advantage. Milton continued its efficient offensive play with another 42 points after halftime. Portage was held to just 15 points in the second half.
Junior guard Evan Jordahl finished with 13 points, all coming in the second half. Juniors Ethan Burrows and Sam Burdette scored 12 points each in the Red Hawks’ first win of the season.
Milton will host Stoughton in a Badger South opener Saturday, Dec. 7, at Milton High School at 1:30 p.m.
Badger South Conference Relays
The Milton boys swimming team collected two-third place finishes, placing sixth at the Badger South Conference Relays Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Stoughton High School.
The Red Hawks collected 50 points at the conference meet. Monona Grove won with 102 points.
In the 300-yard backstroke relay, Bailey Ryker, Cole Witt and Devin Woodcock teamed up for a third-place finish with a time of time of 3 minutes, 14.57 seconds.
Milton also placed third in the 400-yard freestyle relay with the team of Bailey, Woodcock, Witt and Gavin Bartels.
The Red Hawks will swim in the Delavan-Darien Invitational Saturday, Dec. 7, at in Delavan at 11 a.m.
An updated version of these stories will appear in the Dec. 12 edition of the Milton Courier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.