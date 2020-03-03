Municipalities may want to restrict where sex offenders can live, but a Wisconsin Department of Corrections sex offender registration specialist advises against it.
In municipalities that have sex offender ordinances, Robert Fugate, who has been with the Department of Corrections for over 22 years, said the rate of homelessness increased.
On Monday, Fugate discouraged the Harmony Town Board from passing a proposed sex offender ordinance. He and Department of Corrections field supervisor attended Monday’s town board meeting to present information about sex offender placement, supervision and registry.
A sex offender ordinance was proposed after town board members learned multiple sex offenders are living in the former Pine Tree Inn, 4544 W. Highway 14, in Janesville, which is now operated by the Jessie Crawford Recovery Center.
The town’s proposed ordinance would prohibit sex offenders from living within 1,500 feet of areas children frequent. Offenders who did not live in the town before they committed crimes would not be allowed to live there after their release.
Fugate said if a sexual offender’s family moves to a town that has an ordinance that prohibits offenders who did not live in the town before they committed an offense, then that offender cannot live there.
“Where is that individual going to go?” he asked. “Most likely they're going to have to go to another unstable environment.”
They may become homeless, which he said means they have no address.
When sex offenders have addresses, registry search results can pinpoint on a map where they live.
They may live in your neighborhood, he continued.
“You may not like that,” he said, “but you know where they live. When somebody reports to the registry that they are homeless, they will not show up on that map because they don't have a residence that they're reporting.”
Instead, he said offenders may move from place to place.
While a local ordinance might dictate where offenders cannot reside, Fugate said it doesn’t mean that they cannot be at the same address during the day. Rather, he said it means that they cannot stay overnight.
“Sex offenders who can live in anonymity and in the shadows are what we do not want because when you don't know who somebody is and what they're about, that's when your guard comes down,” he said.
Fugate has spent the last five years working with the state’s sex offender registry. Today he is in charge of sex offender registration in Rock, Green and Jefferson counties.
If town board members pass an ordinance, he said they may look at a map and start to see the dots representing where offenders live start to disappear.
That doesn’t necessarily mean that the offenders themselves are gone, he said.
“I understand the concern,” he continued, “but in my mind, having that knowledge gives me more information than not knowing where they are.”
Knowing that the dad of your child’s friend is in the registry, he said you might not allow your child to have a playdate at the friend’s home. You might instead invite the child to your home.
After an ordinance is passed, Fugate said the courts can overrule the ordinance and place someone in violation of the ordinance.
Town board chairman Jeff Klenz said, “As the town board, we're trying to make sure that everybody's safe.”
Another consideration of the town board he said is property values.
After about 80 minutes, Klenz, pointing to an extensive agenda with 16 more items to go, made a motion to table the proposed sex offender ordinance until next month.
“I think we need to definitely discuss what we’ve learned tonight,” he said.
The motion carried.
The next town board meeting is 7 p.m. April 13.
