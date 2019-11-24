Senior guard Abbie Campion netted a game-high 26 points, but the Milton girls basketball team was defeated by Waterford, 60-59, in a non-conference season-opening game Friday, Nov. 22, at Milton High School.
“I thought the girls played with intensity and fought all the way to the end, so that was good to see especially with it being the first game,” Milton head coach Stacy Skemp said.
Senior Alex Rodenberg gave the Red Hawks a 59-58 lead with a basket with around 30 seconds to play, but the Wolverines broke the Milton press and responded with a bucket of their own to snatch the lead back.
The Red Hawks took a timeout with 2.3 seconds left to draw up a play. Milton went to the hot hand in Campion, but her final heave near half court came up short.
“We got a good shot off, that’s all you can ask for,” Skemp said.
The Red Hawks held a 30-29 advantage at halftime, but Milton was outscored 31-29 in the second half.
Campion scored 19 of her 26 points in the first half. She also connected on three 3-pointers in the first half.
“Abbie did phenomenal,” Skemp said. “Every year we encourage her to shoot more and I think she has determined that this is her senior season. She went out and took charge. The rest of the team followed in place behind her. Even though she overpowered everybody points-wise, it didn’t look like she was trying to. She does such a great job seeing the lane and getting to the basket. It just looks so effortless.”
Senior Abbey Falk scored eight points, all coming in the second half. Junior Grace Quade and senior Alex Rodenberg both finished with seven points in the defeat.
“I thought all of the girls were impactful, whether they made it into the box score or not,” Skemp said. “It was a great first game, got some jitters out.”
Waterford’s Katie Rohner scored 15 points to help lead the Wolverines to their one-point win.
“There was a lot of positives, we knew that Waterford is a good team,” Skemp said.
Milton played Mount Horeb on the road on Tuesday, Nov. 26, but the results were not available by publication time. The Red Hawks (0-1) will play Janesville Parker Friday, Nov. 29, in a non-conference game in Janesville at 7:30 p.m.
