Gov. Tony Evers today called on President Donald Trump to listen to farmers and put an end to the unnecessary trade war between the United States and our international partners, including China.
The president’s never-ending tariffs are having a direct, negative impact on many industries in Wisconsin, but perhaps none more than agriculture, an $88 billion industry in Wisconsin that employs one out of every nine workers in our state.
Gov. Evers knows that when our farmers thrive, our rural communities thrive, and the ripple effect continues across our entire state.
In the letter, Gov. Evers notes that, “One Tweet can harm thousands of Wisconsin citizens who make their living in our agricultural industry. As many farmers will tell you, aid payments cannot make up for what they’ve lost financially or personally. A government check simply does not make up for the pride they felt knowing they were getting a fair price for their high-quality corn, soybeans, or ginseng.”
Gov. Evers is focused on maintaining Wisconsin’s successful relationships abroad and investing in programs that help Wisconsin producers gain access to global markets and improve their presence in local ones.
“Farmers want trade more than government aid,” Gov. Evers wrote. “They deserve better than short-sighted trade wars that do lasting damage to their businesses and their heritage. They have told us what we can do to support them, and tariffs are not on the list.”
Read the full letter to President Trump here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.