Trains have long been a part of the Milton landscape, Hueser said.
Milton’s founder, Joseph Goodrich, was responsible for bringing the railroad to Milton, he noted.
“He believed without the railroad you wouldn’t survive as a town,” Hueser said.
Goodrich convinced area farmers to invest their own money to help build the railroad, and once it was built, it was sold to the prevailing railroad company, Hueser said.
A full chapter about railroad history is included within “Images of America, Milton,” written by local historian and Assistant Director at the Milton House Museum Doug Welch and the Milton Historical Society (2016, Arcadia Publishing).
The east-west line, connecting Milwaukee with the Mississippi River, came through Milton in 1852, and with it came Milton’s first train, named for Joseph Goodrich, Welch said.
In the book, Welch wrote, train traffic was prolific in Milton from the early 1850s to the early 1950s, with some 30 to 50 trains coming through the twin villages of Milton and Milton Junction each day.
Many of the early trains were wood burning, which was common in the United States up until and throughout the 1870s. Coal fired boilers gradually replaced them, Welch said.
With wood commonly used to provide power and heat, fire was of grave concern. Local businesses often had encounters with destructive structural fires, he said.
Morgan House depot
On Christmas Eve, 1872, the Milton Junction train depot, identified in old photographs as “Union Depot,” burnt to the ground. The depot was part of the Morgan House Hotel, built in 1861. It was located near what is today the intersection of Elm Street and Merchant Row.
Recounting a report in the Janesville Gazette, Welch said there was not a meaningful fire department in Milton until the 1890s, so likely the fire was confronted by an informal bucket brigade. The blaze was believed to have started in the hotel, but quickly spread throughout the building, which was a total loss. No loss of life was reported, Welch said.
Hotel owner William Morgan rebuilt the hotel and depot and was “back in business,” Welch wrote, a year after the fire, but during the 1920s, having fallen into ill repair, the building was razed.
According to Welch, a village improvement committee lobbied state railroad officials to construct a new stand-alone depot, which was built in 1926. It ceased operating as a depot in the 1950s. The railroad abandoned the north-south tracks in Milton Junction in the mid-1960s. They were removed in the mid-1970s. The railroad bed serves today as a bike trail and the former depot is Klig’s Union Depot pub and eatery, Welch said.
Milton Depot
In the village of Milton, Welch said, a lightning strike in the summer of 1913 resulted in similar loss: the depot, labeled in early photographs as the “St. Paul Depot at Milton,” was destroyed by fire. Operating at the time near what is today the intersection of Parkview Drive and Madison Avenue, a new depot was built in 1914 on the north side of the east-west track, which was the opposite side from where the former depot was built. The depot accommodated passenger service until it was discontinued in 1951. The last Milwaukee-Janesville way-freight train passed through Milton that same year, Welch wrote.
According to Welch, the depot that burned in 1913 was not the original building. A depot, built in 1852 by the Milwaukee and Mississippi Railroad originally occupied ground on the south side of the east-west line in what is today North Goodrich Park. Circumstances causing the replacement of that building remain unknown, Welch said, but it was that replacement which burned in 1913, he said.
The railroad abandoned the 1914-constructed depot in 1958. As use of the building waned, it fell into disrepair. It was given to Milton College, Welch said, in recognition of Joseph Goodrich’s railroad legacy.
According to City of Milton Administrative Services Director Inga Cushman, documents show that the depot was given to Milton College in 1960. Milton College ultimately transferred ownership of the building to the city, although the year in which that occurred is not known.
Today, the tracks are still used. About a half-dozen trains pass through the area daily, Welch said.
The former depot has been restored to serve as community space and is known today and the Milton Community House.
The closure of the depot marked the end of 99 years of passenger service between Milwaukee and Milton, Welch said.
