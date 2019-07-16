The July 15 school board meeting followed an open house at the district office for new interim Superintendent Rich Dahman.
The School District of Milton school board with a 5-0 vote approved a letter of intent for an exchange of real property between the City of Milton and the school district. School board members Diamond McKenna and Rick Mullen were absent when the board met Monday at the district office building.
The property exchange will accommodate the expansion of Milton East Elementary, which requires acquiring approximately 1.4 acres of land from the City of Milton. That moves the boundary between city and school district property approximately 125 feet south. The land is currently part of South Goodrich Park.
Director of Building and Grounds Stephen Schantz said no alterations will need to be made to the park.
In addition, the School District of Milton would acquire:
• A small piece of property along the rear entrance/exit of the High School next to Central Park. It is part of the district’s driveway connecting the pack parking lot to Municipal Drive.
• A small strip of land (0.01 acre) would be conveyed to the school district from the city along the existing school district parking lot to ensure the stone wall that was formerly part of the Milton College campus is preserved on a single parcel as opposed to being split between two
The City of Milton would acquire:
• Property along Municipal Drive to ensure all city facilities (Municipal Drive roadway and corresponding stormwater drainage swale (sunken areas)) are contained entirely within city-owned lands.
• A small piece of land (0.12 acre) near the Milton Public Library. Currently a portion of the Milton Public Library parking lot is constructed on Milton school district property. This land also contains a small grassy area to the north of the parking lot that is utilized by the library for various events and activities.
Per letter of intent, the district would be responsible for all transactional costs. These include surveying, land division and recording costs and are not to exceed $5,000.
Project updates
Steve Klaven of Huffman Facility Development provided referendum project updates:
During the July 18 design session, PRA and school district staff will tour several school district facilities with a focus on tech ed, agriculture and fab lab spaces, competition gyms and pools. Plans are to visit Beaver Dam, Deforest and Germantown.
• Coordination is underway with Environmental Management Consulting to schedule testing of potentially hazardous materials and to develop bidding documents for accomplishing remediation of those materials.
• PRA has solicited proposals from food service design consultants. These proposals are currently being evaluated.
• PRA is advancing elementary school projects documentation in design development phase. The middle school and high school projects are in the schematic design phase.
• Huffman is currently soliciting proposals for construction materials testing services in anticipation of the construction phases
• Huffman is developing protocol for receiving bids on work scopes for which JP Cullen will be a bidder
Anticipated construction schedule is currently:
o Elementary schools October 2019 – August 2020
o Middle school addition March 2020 – January 2021
o Middle school renovation May 2020 – August 2021
o High school addition April 2020 – May 2021
o High school renovation Phase I June 2020 – August 2020
o High School Renovation Phase II January 2021 – August 2021
PC lease agreements
School district network engineer Neil Lubke provided a memo about lease agreements with Dell Financial Services and Acer Financial. Lubke said last fall the technology committee discussed leasing as an option for meeting the technology demands of the new Project Lead the Way curriculum. In addition, he noted the Windows PC fleet used by most building secretaries, many office staff members and food service is reaching the end of its useful life. The lease with Dell is $23,000 per year for five years and includes laptops and CAD desktops. The lease with Acer is $2,500 per year for five years.
Staffing report
Milton Middle School and Milton High School will again begin the school year with a new choir teacher. Vocal music teacher Logan Bertrand resigned June 7. Jamison Wendlandt is listed among the new hires on the July 15 staffing report. Other new employees include: MHS cross-categorical teacher Laurie Hall, MMS math teacher Virginia McGinnis, West first-grade teacher Abbey Wolff, West library media specialist – tech integrator Christina Nording, East kindergarten teacher Caroline Rindahl, Harmony evening custodian Andrew Raben, Harmony/Consolidated library media specialist tech integrator Kelly Manogue, West second grade teacher Kaitlyn Volling. MHS administrative assistant Marcee Bergeron has accepted an administrative assistant position in human resources.
Resignations include West teacher William Klett, MHS girls tennis head coach Allison Graf.
Donations
Gifts and donations included a $20,000 donation for playground equipment from the Harmony PTO.
