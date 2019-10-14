The Milton football team had its first bump in the road last Friday. The Red Hawks picked up their first loss of the season with a 34-28 defeat to Monroe.
But, it didn’t take long for the Red Hawks to get back on the right track.
Milton followed up its first loss of the season with a 40-0 Badger South victory against Madison Edgewood Friday, Oct. 11, at Breese Stevens Field.
“We didn’t have a very good week of practice the Monroe week, I thought we were a little flat,” Milton head coach Rodney Wedig said. “I saw all week in practice we had a little more pep in our step. I think they transferred over to Friday night.”
The win puts Milton at 5-1 in the conference standings, tied with Stoughton. The Red Hawks (7-1, 5-1) will take on Watertown (6-2, 4-2) for a shot at the conference title, or a share of the title.
Against the Crusaders, it was a mixture of a three-headed monster at running back and a stout defensive effort that helped the Red Hawks to their 40-point win.
Edgewood was held to 119 total yards.
“Defensively it was one of the better games we’ve played all year,” Wedig said. “We forced turnovers, we didn’t let them get in any rhythm at all.
The Crusaders ran the ball 16 times for only 18 yards.
“Luke Hessenauer and Seth Haldiman did a great job at crashing down and stopping the running back,” Wedig said.
Wedig also pointed out the play of his inside linebackers, who he said probably had their best games of the season.
“Zach Bothun is only a sophomore, I think he had over 10 tackles and an interception,” Wedig said. “Logan Knudsen was just all over the field.”
Well the Crusaders struggled to get the ground game going, the Red Hawks thrived Friday running the ball.
Senior running back Nick Huber led a Milton trio of running backs that accounted for 316 yards. Senior Jerry Jones accounted for 104 rushing yards and senior Kyle Dehnert rushed for a season-high 78 yards.
“It’s great to have him [Dehnert] and Nick behind Jerry,” Wedig said. “They each bring a little something different to the table. It’s a good change up for us. We rotate them depending on what we think we want to run that series.”
Junior quarterback Evan Jordahl completed 5 of 10 passes for 81 yards and tossed three touchdowns.
Junior wide receiver John Storlid, senior wide receiver Dane Nelson and senior tight end Hunter Pernot all caught one touchdown pass in the Red Hawk victory.
Milton will take on Watertown on the road Friday, Oct. 18, in Watertown at 7 p.m.
“We talked, this is championship week,” Wedig said. “If we win, we get a share of the conference title, but there’s so much more at stake. If we win, we will probably get to host a first-round playoff game. If we don’t, we’re probably looking at a six or seven seed.
“This is the fun part. This is why we do what we do. It’s going to be a great game.”
