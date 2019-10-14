Former Milton Red Hawk Nate Trewyn made his regular season NFL debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 13, in London versus the Carolina Panthers.
Trewyn was promoted from the Buccaneers practice team to the 53-man roster two days earlier on Friday.
The former Milton football player went undrafted in this year’s NFL draft after playing collegiately at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He signed with Tampa Bay following the NFL draft and stayed on with the team following final cuts as a practice squad member.
Trewyn and Tampa Bay were defeated by Carolina, 37-26.
