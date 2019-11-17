Ret. Col. Sherwin “Butch” Desens, 98, died peacefully Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Aurora, Colorado.
Great husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, pilot, POW, colonel, and good friend can describe Butch. Born in Union Hill, Illinois.
Visit HoranCares.com for a full obituary and details about a reception for friends and family to celebrate his life on Sunday, Nov. 24, at Windcrest 3235 Mill Vista Road, Highlands Ranch, Colorado. A private ceremony for friends and family will be held at Ft. Logan National Cemetery.
