The Town of Harmony and the Town of Milton together were chosen to receive $582,400 in state funding for portions of M-H Townline Road.
Gov. Tony Evers on March 5 announced 152 Wisconsin communities will receive grant awards from the Multimodal Local Supplement (MLS), which is a one-time $75 million funding program for local transportation projects.
Statewide, 84 towns, 34 cities and villages, and 34 counties will receive funding from the program.
“No matter where you go in Wisconsin, folks can all agree that we need to fix our crumbling roads. These newly funded projects are going to impact folks all across our state, improving safety, connectivity, and economic growth in each community,” said Evers.
Over 1,600 applications were received, largely for road projects. Local government officials attributed the large number of applications both to the need and to the streamlined application design of the MLS program.
In January and February, three separate committees comprised of local representatives from counties, cities, villages and towns met to review the applications. While the program allowed up to 90 percent state funding to any project, the committee chose to increase the local match in order to spread the funds as widely as possible. As a result, 152 projects were funded in nearly all of Wisconsin's 72 counties.
Work is expected to start shortly on these selected projects.
The governor's biennial budget invested more than $465 million in new funding for highways, local roads, and transit aids, including $320 million to go directly to state highway rehabilitation. Additionally, the governor's budget provided a 10 percent increase in generation transportation aids, paratransit aid, and tribal elderly transportation aid, while also providing an inflationary bump to mass transit aids for the first time in years. This was all accomplished while keeping bonding at the lowest level in 20 years.
For more information visit https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/doing-bus/local-gov/astnce-pgms/aid/mls.aspx
