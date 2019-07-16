“What can we do to make the Milton pool more community friendly and build the best pool possible?”
Mike Price, Friends of Milton Pool president, addressed the School District of Milton school board Monday evening at the district office building. Price said a collaborative group on June 17 visited three pools (St. Augustine Preparatory Academy in Milwaukee, Waukesha South High School, Beloit Memorial High School) to find answers. The group included swim coaches, consultants, Director of Building and Grounds Stephen Schantz, Milton High School activities director Brian Hammil, owners representative Mike Huffman and others.
The $59.9 million capital referendum that passed in April includes a standard eight-lane, 25-yard pool with a zero-depth entry ramp. Tiled deck space around the pool is 12 feet around three sides and 18 feet behind the starting blocks. Locker rooms are adjacent to the pool area as well as storage and mechanical rooms. Schantz referred to that as “the base pool.”
Price said the Friends of Milton Pool felt the new pool plan fell short in a few areas. He said the group is looking to best meet the needs of athletic/academic programming, Milton Recreation, Milton Marlin swim teams and the community.
School district staff and Friends of Milton Pool have met several times over the past months. Schantz said the improvements proposed are desired from a standpoint for the district as well as the Friends group.
Architect PRA and contractor JP Cullen worked to design and price the options including hard costs (construction) and soft costs (architectural work, engineering, etc.)
With that in mind, the friends group is raising funds for the following enhancements:
• Increased bleacher capacity. Add 100 seats for a total seat count of 550. Estimated cost = $46,000.
• Two-lane warm-up lap pool (22 feet by 58 feet and an additional 4,200 square feet for pool and mechanical systems.) Estimated cost = $1.57 million.
• Double storage space. Base design calls for 575 square feet. Estimated cost = $130,000.
Altogether costs are estimated at $2 million of which Price said about $1.7 million needs to be raised.
Price and Schantz said the capital improvements will not be an additional cost for taxpayers.
Schantz said the funding for the additional improvements or a legal commitment to the funds would be needed by July 31 to allow the design team to incorporate the changes and keep the high school design process on schedule.
