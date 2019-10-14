Milton defeated Fort Atkinson, 2-1, thanks to a pair of quick goals from junior Aidan Conger in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday, Oct. 8, in Milton.
Conger scored two goals in the first seven minutes and senior keeper Maverick Attwood led the Red Hawk defense in goal.
“We just didn’t figure out seven [Conger] quite soon enough,” Fort Atkinson head coach Kent Lovejoy said. “He hurt us early twice.”
Conger scored the first goal just 1:11 into the game. The score was set up from a cross from sophomore Joey Leverenz.
In the 7th minute, the junior once again found himself at the right place at the right time, turning a cross from junior Bryce Eckert into a header that found the back of the net.
“We wanted to get a quick start against them and we did just that,” Milton head coach Ryan Wagner said.
“He [Conger] had a fantastic start to the game, two really nice goals,” Wagner added.
It looked like Fort would slice the Milton lead in half in the 37th.
Sophomore Caleb Strayer got past the Milton defense and was able to pass the ball off to junior Landon Zorn. With a one-on-one with Attwood, Zorn’s shot was saved by a diving Attwood to keep the Blackhawks scoreless.
“Maverick is one of the best keepers in our conference,” Lovejoy said. “He did a heck of a job.”
Attwood ended the game with eight saves.
Fort Atkinson had another good opportunity to get on the board in the 65th minute. Strayer’s free kick went straight to the head of junior Henry Olmos, who was positioned near the right side of the goal, but the ball bounced just to the right of the crossbar.
Several minutes later in the 70th, Fort Atkinson finally broke through.
Zorn got another one-on-one with Attwood, but this time a grounder to the right-side of the goal rolled on past Attwood into the net.
An open header from Zorn near the Milton goal looked like it had a chance to equalize in the 84th minute, but the missed attempt proved to be the last dangerous look the Blackhawks would get.
In their final game before the seeding meeting, the Red Hawks were defeated by Sauk Prairie by three goals in the 4-1 game. Of the five goals netted, three came off penalty kicks.
“It wasn’t how I wanted our last game to go before seeding,” Wagner said. “I felt we could have made a statement with a result against Sauk, but it wasn’t meant to be.”
The Red Hawks were also defeated by Oregon, 4-0, Monday, Oct. 14, in Oregon. The Panthers netted four goals in the first half, but Milton shutout the defending WIAA Division 2 state champs in the second half.
“We weren’t giving everything we had in the first half, so we wanted to change that for the second,” Wagner said.
Milton played Monroe, Tuesday, Oct. 15, but results were not available by publication. The Red Hawks will take on No. 2 ranked Elkhorn Area Thursday, Oct. 17, in Elkhorn at 6:30 p.m.
The Red Hawks earned a No. 9 seed in the WIAA Division 2 Tournament and will take on No. 8 seed and conference rival Stoughton, Oct. 22, in Stoughton.
