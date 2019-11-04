Officer Lea Olsen of the Brown Deer Police Department received the 24th Assembly District First Responder of the Year Award. Olsen is a 2011 graduate of Milton High School.
She joined Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, for special recognition by the Wisconsin State Assembly last month in Madison. First responders from across the state were honored.
“It was an honor to present this award to Officer Olsen in recognition of her dedication and bravery in service to the community,” said Rep. Knodl. “We are fortunate to have outstanding first responders like Officer Olsen across the 24th Assembly District working to save lives and keep our communities safe.”
According to a news release from Knodl, Olsen was nominated by Brown Deer Police Chief Michael Kass for her act of bravery in responding to a call at an apartment complex in the community. Apartment residents had discovered someone lying on the bottom of the pool. Upon arrival, Olsen quickly assessed the urgency of the situation, set aside her personal safety, took off her police equipment, and jumped into the deep end of the pool. She retrieved the lifeless body from the bottom and resurfaced. With the assistance of another officer, Olsen was able to remove the body from the pool and initiated CPR until she was relieved by the North Shore Fire Department. The decisiveness of Olsen’s actions, despite the personal risk, were exemplary as well as instrumental in prolonging the young man’s life.
Olsen joined Brown Deer PD as a patrol officer in December 2016. Recently Olsen was selected to serve as a K9 handler. She will attend training in the spring of 2020 and will be partnered with the department's newest police canine. This will be the department's second police canine. In 2018 Olsen was awarded a department Meritorious Service Award of Life Saving and this year she was awarded a Meritorious Service Award of Merit. She also serves as one of the department's field training officers.
Knodl added: “There are nearly 14,000 law enforcement officers, 9,400 firefighters and 9,900 EMS personnel, as well as 23,000 volunteer firefighters and EMS that play a crucial role in every community across the state. We honored some of them today in the Assembly, and we also extend our gratitude and thanks to all first responders across Wisconsin for the important work they do.”
