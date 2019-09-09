TOWN OF FULTON – The Fulton Town Board and Planning and Zoning Committee will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the town hall, 2738 W. Fulton Center Drive, Edgerton.
Presentations will be made by Crime Stoppers (P3-mobile app) and Geronimo Energy – North Rock Solar (solar projects 101).
An intergovernmental agreement for the establishment of a room tax commission is on the agenda as is a resolution authorizing a signatory municipality to exceed the levy limit for the Edgerton Fire Protection District.
Listed for discussion/possible action are:
- A draft zoning ordinance relating to lot coverage for C-L, C-H zoning districts.
- Kidder Road drainage.
- Town Road Improvement Discretionary Program (TRID) grant application to be written by MSA on behalf of the towns of Milton, Fulton, Harmony and Janesville. Grant funds would go toward the Newville Road project.
- TRID grant application to be written by MSA for any other Town of Fulton road.
License applications on the agenda are from Conroy’s Pub & Grub, 3515 W. County Highway M, Edgerton, and Tobacco City Enterprises doing business as Fulton Store, 9413 County H, Edgerton.
