The Milton gymnastics team moved closer to breaking the school score record with a 139.2-106.325 win over Sauk Prairie Thursday, Feb. 6, at Milton High School.
Two days earlier the Red Hawks defeated Janesville Parker, 133.7-114, in a dual in Janesville.
Milton capped off its week with a second-place finish at the Marshfield Invitational Saturday, Feb. 8, in Marshfield.
Against Sauk Prairie on Thursday, the Red Hawks were 1.225 points away from tying the school score record of 140.425.
“The last three meets went well,” Milton head coach Kristine Farnsworth said. “We almost broke the school team record score last Thursday.”
Milton’s top event score against Sauk Prairie came on the floor exercise with a team score of 36.15.
Sophomore Ireland Olstad finished first with a score of 9.2. Brooke Girard also broke the nine-mark with a 9.1. Freshman Hannah Dunk recorded a 8.95 and senior Caroline Burki was close behind with an 8.9.
“Floor really stood out to me,” Farnsworth said. “This event was our focus for a few practices and a few of the girls added some skills and cleaned up some of their tumbling.”
Olstad and Burki led Milton on the balance beam, finishing with scores of 9.125 and 9, respectively.
On vault, Dunk was the only competitor over nine with a 9.15. Dunk also was the only gymnast to crack the nine-point mark on bars, scoring a 9.0.
She finished first in the all-around competition with a score of 35.7. Girard and Burki placed second and third with scores of 34.225 and 33.775, respectively.
Marshfield Invitational
Milton collected a score of 134.65, only behind first-place Marshfield (137.05).
The Red Hawks had three gymnasts in the top three in the all-around competition.
Dunk led the way with a score of 34.4, good for third. Girard and Olstad finished fourth and fifth with scores of 34.125 and 33.7, respectively.
“Super proud to take home second place and get individuals on the podium,” Farnsworth said. “Pretty impressive to have three of our all arounds in the top five.”
Olstad had the Red Hawks’ top finish of the day, placing second on the bars with an 8.9.
Burki took 10th in the all-around with a 32.425.
Milton 133.7, Parker 114
Dunk took first in the all-around with 33.6 to lead the Red Hawks to a non-conference win over the Vikings.
Burki placed second in the all-around competition with a 33.05 and Girard finished third with a 32.4.
Milton hosted Baraboo on Tuesday, Feb. 11, but results were not available by publication time. The Red Hawks will compete in an invitational Saturday, Feb. 15, at Mukwonago High School at 10 a.m.
“Saturday will be a good preview of our competition for Sectionals,” Farnsworth said. “Many of the teams we see here will be in Burlington. Our goal is to place higher than last year’s seventh place.”
