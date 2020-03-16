December 2019 – A novel strain of coronavirus is discovered to cause a respiratory disease now known as COVID-19.
Feb. 5 – First case confirmed in Wisconsin.
Wednesday, March 11— World Health Organization officially declares COVID-19 a pandemic. (There are more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives.)
Thursday, March 12 – Gov. Tony Evers declares public health emergency.
Approximately 30 Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard mobilize to state active duty to support Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services.
Friday, March 13 – President Trump declares National Emergency.
Rock County Public Health recommends event organizers avoid bringing large groups of people together.
Saturday, March 14 – Wisconsin Department of Transportation may issue permits for the transportation of inventory to supply grocery retailers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits allow for additional supplies to be efficiently transported by increasing weight limits and waiving truck driver hours of service limitations.
State Patrol assists with transport of COVID-19 test kits/samples.
Sunday, March 15 – Twenty-nine Wisconsin citizens who were aboard a cruise ship with confirmed cases of COVID-19 arrive by aircraft to Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Madison. Returning passengers were asymptomatic and had not tested positive for COVID-19.
Monday, March 16 – State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Madison moves to Level 1. It’s the first time the SEOC has elevated to Leve 1 in response to a health-related incident. A Level 1 response is intended to help improve coordination by bringing all state agencies together in a central location. Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Services continue to lead the state’s response to COVID-19.
Rock County declares Local State of Emergency.
Wisconsin Department of Instruction says it will waive state-mandated hour requirement to requesting districts.
Tuesday, March 17 – Mass gatherings of 10 people or more prohibited statewide.
City of Milton offices close to public.
Schools in Milton School District close.
Wednesday, March 18 – Beginning at 5 p.m., all K-12 schools (public and private) close. DHS order says reopening possible April 6, but subject to change.
