A Milton man was arrested on a charge of sixth-offense operating while intoxicated after other drivers reported that his car was all over the road and traveled in and out of a ditch.
Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to County M near Interstate 90/39 at 4:38 p.m. Aug. 27, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release.
When deputies arrived, they found Harold E. Estep, 36, Milton, in his car.
Estep was slurring his words and displayed signs that he was under the influence of drugs, the news release said.
Estep was also arrested on a probation violation charge, the news release said. Estep was in the Rock County Jail and awaiting his initial court appearance at the time the news release was issued.
Pursuant to the directive of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6, Trial Publicity, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
