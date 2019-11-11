The Milton school board took no action after meeting in closed session for about an hour Monday at Milton High School. On the agenda was “discussion on superintendent contract.”
Interim Superintendent Rich Dahman, Director of Human Resources Chris Tukiendorf and Executive Assistant Kim Krause met in closed session with the board for part of the time.
Board member Diamond McKenna, who had attended the meeting in open session by phone, was excused from the closed session by school board president Joe Martin.
On Oct. 28, the school board met in closed session to discuss the superintendent position.
On Oct. 14, the school board met in closed session for Dahman’s 90-day review.
School board member Brian Kvapil was absent Oct. 28 and Oct. 14.
Dahman retired while serving as superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools in Minnesota then began the 1-year superintendent position in Milton in July. His annual salary is $155,600.
He was one of two interim superintendent candidate finalists. When the candidates were announced, Martin thanked the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators for providing names of interested candidates.
Human resources committee chairman Tom Westrick had said earlier this year that searches for full-time superintendents usually start in November, December or January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.