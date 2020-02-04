The Milton gymnastics team is building a sturdy foundation of success this season.
Milton reset the program balance beam record that was set last week and finished with the fourth-highest total score in program history with a 139-107.85 dual victory over Monona Grove Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Milton High School.
It’s the fourth consecutive meet the Red Hawks have posted a season-high score.
“We just keep building from one week to the next,” Milton head coach Kristine Farnsworth said. “It speaks volumes about how they’ve been going about practice and getting focused in meets on those days. It’s been fun to see things get progressively better.”
On the balance beam, all four of the Red Hawks’ recorded scores were over 9s.
“It’s been one of our stronger events of the year,” Farnsworth said. “It was just really cool to see the momentum carry from one girl to the next and let the pressure get to them.”
Sophomore Ireland Olstad finished with the highest score on any event of the night with a 9.25 on the beam. Freshman Hannah Dunk scored a 9.125 and junior Josie Hasenstab collected a 9.1 Sophomore Brooke Girard rounded out the top-four scores with a 9.075.
The four-top scores combined for a grand total of 36.55. The program record in the event was set last week with a 36.2.
“It was a great team effort to put it all together and get that great team score,” Farnsworth said.
Senior Caroline Burki scored an 8.35 on the event.
Milton scored a 35.2 on the floor exercise, with all four girls recording scores 8.7 and higher. Dunk and Girard tied for first with 8.9s and Olstad and Burki both scored 8.7s.
Dunk also took first on vault with a 9.15, the only competitor to score over a 9. She took second on the uneven bars with an 8.7, only trailing Olstad’s 8.85 on the event.
Dunk finished first in the all-around competition with a 35.875.
“She’s such a hard worker,” Farnsworth said. “She works each event really hard through the week and she has a really positive attitude, does not let things get her down.”
Girard recorded a 34.725, while Olstad ended with an all-around score of 34.7. Burki scored a 32.1.
Senior Chrissy Huges and Rachel Bergeron also recorded team points for the Red Hawks. Hughes placed third on vault with an 8.4 and Bergeron tied for fifth overall on bars with a 7.5.
Milton took on Janesville Parker in a non-conference dual on Tuesday, Feb. 4, but results were not available by publication time. The Red Hawks will host Sauk Prairie Thursday, Feb. 6, in Milton at 6 p.m.
